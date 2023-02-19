Two separate shootings Saturday night in Boston leave woman, man dead

A woman was shot and killed around 9 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester and two men were shot just before midnight in Roxbury, one fatally, according to Boston police.

Police found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds at 15 Fermoy Heights, police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the second shooting at approximately 11:30 pm at 958 Tremont St., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. police said in another statement.