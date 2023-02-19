Two separate shootings Saturday night in Boston leave woman, man dead

A woman was shot and killed around 9 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester and two men were shot just before midnight in Roxbury, one fatally, according to Boston police.
Police found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds at 15 Fermoy Heights, police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers responded to the second shooting at approximately 11:30 pm at 958 Tremont St., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. police said in another statement.
Both men were sent to local hospitals where one was pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries were non life threatening, according to police.
The shootings are under investigation.
Police urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
