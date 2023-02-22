At Mass. and Cass, BMC shutting down Roundhouse clinical programs

The hospital added that funds for transitional housing at the location are available through June. But whether the 60 rooms will continue to house those living on the streets after that month remains to be seen. A BMC spokesman deferred to city authorities on that question, and inquiries left with the Boston Public Health Commission were not immediately answered Wednesday morning.

Boston Medical Center is planning to shutter its clinical programs for addiction treatment at the Roundhouse hotel — a controversial facility opposed by neighbors because it is located in the heart of Mass. and Cass — by the end of March because of a lack of long-term funding.

“BMC remains committed to continuing to provide a range of clinical services to treat substance use disorder at the hospital,” said the hospital in a statement.

A message left with the owner of the Roundhouse was not immediately returned. The Boston Herald first reported the Roundhouse development.

The building, a defunct Best Western hotel, is located near the corner of Massachusetts Ave., right by Melnea Cass Boulevard, an intersection that has become the heart of the region’s opioid and homeless crises and serves as an open air illicit drug market.

Its proximity to Mass. and Cass has led to serious pushback from local residents and businesses. Steve Fox, chairman of the South End Forum, an umbrella organization for neighborhood groups, said his organization wants to see programs like those offered at Roundhouse be available to those in need, “we just don’t want them anywhere close to Mass. and Cass.”

“You need to find a place where they can feel supported and the Roundhouse is the worst possible place for that to happen,” Fox said.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, which covers a nearby industrial park, said it was her understanding that the housing operation at Roundhouse would also cease in coming months. Officials have struggled to police the area directly outside of the old hotel, and that has “caused a lot of problems in the neighborhood,” she said.

“Will the business owners breathe a sigh of relief? Absolutely,” said Sullivan. “That being said, it’s my hope they can find housing in other places.”

Indeed, advocates for homeless people and those struggling with addiction hope the city will replace the services offered at Roundhouse with something else.

“If it isn’t being replaced with an accessible alternative than it would seem to be a concession to the Newmarket merchants and real estate crowd,” said Jim Stewart, director of First Church Shelter in Cambridge.

BMC’s services at Roundhouse includes a transitional care center that provides visit-based services to homeless people living at Mass. and Cass, which links patients to a methadone clinic and connects them with suitable beds. The goal is to provide medical care, such as treatment for addiction, so that a person could successfully move into housing.

Another service at the Roundhouse is the stabilization care center, which provides a place to monitor and care for patients during stays that are less than 24 hours. Through the center, patients are connected with additional addiction treatment and housing services. This center was designed to manage withdrawal and intoxication.

De-centralization has become a buzzword for neighborhood groups and pols alike when discussing Mass. and Cass. The area is home to a litany of social services catering to homeless residents. For years, neighborhood and business groups have pushed for such services to be more spread out throughout the city and region.

Currently, the area hosts two homeless shelters and at least one methadone clinic, as well as the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program and Boston Medical Center recovery programs. An engagement center also sits nearby on Atkinson Street, where homeless people can visit during the day.

Last fall, another engagement center opened across from Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury, a short drive away from Mass. and Cass. The opening of that center was part of a broader, 11-point plan Mayor Michelle Wu announced last year to address the crisis at Mass. and Cass by focusing on housing, health care, and public safety programs.

Included in that plan was a pledge for city authorities to work with health care organizations to create daytime engagement centers in different neighborhoods, connecting people to social support services away from the Mass. and Cass area, where they are regularly tempted by the persistent opioid dealing.

The city has at times struggled to maintain safety at its original engagement center on Atkinson Street. Last year, a rash of brazen, daytime stabbings there prompted authorities to shut down the facility. It later opened under a changed schedule and capacity level. At one point in 2022, it served a little more than 200 people per day.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.