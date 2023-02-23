Apple TV+ hot streak ends with half-baked ‘Liaison’

Apple TV+ has been on a roll in the past year, with shows including “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Black Bird,” and so I was eager to see the streamer’s new British-French thriller, “Liaison.” The six-parter, which premieres on Friday, promises some tightly wound espionage, dangerous chases, political intrigue, and cyber crimes.

I was disappointed, for the most part. The series features a pair of actors, Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, who each have plenty of charisma, and who have chemistry together. They play former lovers who are thrown into each other’s orbit after many years. He’s a tough guy for hire who has been commissioned by the French government; she works for an important British minister. Both are looking for a pair of missing hackers from Damascus who’ve found evidence of upcoming terrorist attacks in London.