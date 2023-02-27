Light pillars appeared over New England skies. See photos of the ‘magical’ sight.

Known as “light pillars,” the atmospheric optical phenomenon is caused “when light is refracted by ice crystals,” according to AccuWeather . Conditions have to be just right for the spectacle to occur.

Many were simply stunned by the natural splendor, sharing photos and videos on social media.

Shafts of glittering light in the skies over New England this weekend had some people thinking it was an optical illusion. Others likened the lights to beams cast from an alien spaceship.

The columns of light were visible across New England on Saturday night — appearing in parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“Basically when you get little bits of light snow falling, and the sun refracts through it, it can make it look like they’re pillars,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “A snowflake is a bunch of ice crystals that have formed into one flake, and depending on the angle, that can refract different colors.”

Dunham likened the concept to that of a prism.

In order for ice crystals to form, the conditions need to be both extremely cold and calm, according to AccuWeather. The stunning rays of light show up under pressure and when the ice crystals are located close to the ground.

The source of most pillars are man-made, according to AccuWeather, with “street lights and other ground light” the origins of the refractions. The beams tend to take on the color of the light sources, AccuWeather said.

“Light pillars! This was the coolest thing I’ve seen in NH (to date),” wrote Christian Hammond in a Facebook post. “I tried to capture the mystical beauty of the glittery ice falling everywhere. It was magical!”

The pillars typically occur farther north, according to AccuWeather, and vary widely from auroras. While auroras cover a much larger area, pillars happen close to the ground.

Advertisement

Because conditions have to be just right for the light pillars to appear, they are relatively uncommon, Justin Anderson, a Northern Lights photographer, told CTV News Winnipeg last year, after the beams appeared in Manitoba.

“It looks like hundreds of feet for us, but really it’s going miles in the air and it looks incredible,” Anderson said. “It’s one of the coolest things you can see underneath the night sky besides the Northern Lights.”

See some of the photos posted this past weekend below:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.