Mayor Wu outlines plans to commemorate 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon bombings

“In addition to the full-on event returning as the impacts of the pandemic are beginning to recede, we have a full day of commemoration to really mark the experiences that our city, and survivors, first responders, our health care community went through,” Wu said Monday morning during an interview on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the city will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombings with a full-day remembrance event, as well as a number of service projects, as the city continues a One Boston Day tradition meant to spread kindness and care.

“We want to ensure that we are looking back, remembering and marking what we all went through collectively ... as well as not just staying there, but making this a forward-looking event,” Wu said on the radio.

The April 15, 2013 attack killed three people — 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 8-year-old Martin Richard — and injured hundreds more. The city has since observed One Boston Day on April 15, when residents are encouraged to practice random acts of kindness and generosity.

This year, the city has created a new website, and will host service projects on April 15, as well as publicizing those held by other groups. Events will include a Franklin Park cleanup and a blood drive at The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Wu said survivors will lay a wreath at the site of the bombings, and community running groups will be encouraged to join first responders and health care workers in a walk to the newly redesigned finish line.

Wu arrived at WBUR’s studio Monday wearing the 2023 celebration jacket for the marathon, which is “silver violet” with yellow stripes, and made of at least 70 percent recycled material, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The 127th Boston Marathon is set for Monday, April 17.

“On One Boston Day, we come together as a city and as a running community,” said Jack Fleming, president and chief executive officer of the Boston Athletic Association. “While it has been 10 years since the tragic events unfolded on Boylston Street at the Boston Marathon, we continue to honor and remember all of those whose lives were affected.”

