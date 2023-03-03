Red Sox lefty James Paxton leaves his start after 1⅔ innings with apparent injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Paxton’s Grapefruit League start Friday against the Twins marked the lefthander’s first outing in close to two years.

But it was over in a hurry.

Paxton left the mound with an apparent injury after just 1⅔ innings. With two outs in the second, team trainers along with manager Alex Cora went to the mound to check on Paxton, who appeared to be stretching his right hamstring.