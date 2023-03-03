Red Sox lefty James Paxton leaves his start after 1⅔ innings with apparent injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Paxton’s Grapefruit League start Friday against the Twins marked the lefthander’s first outing in close to two years.
But it was over in a hurry.
Paxton left the mound with an apparent injury after just 1⅔ innings. With two outs in the second, team trainers along with manager Alex Cora went to the mound to check on Paxton, who appeared to be stretching his right hamstring.
Paxton was removed, and minor league lefthander Rio Gomez took over.
Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery while with the Mariners in 2021. He spent all of last year, his first season with the Red Sox, on the injured list after a couple of setbacks, including a lat tear in his throwing shoulder that ultimately ended his season.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.