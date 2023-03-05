Top-seeded Archbishop Williams wins tight battle over No. 17 Barnstable to reach Elite Eight of Division 2 bracket

The Bishops (18-3-1) nabbed an early lead midway through the first period of the Division 2 Sweet 16 contest when Grace Mottau capitalized on a loose puck in the corner and sent a low angle shot that snuck into the back of the net.

The top-seeded Archbishop Williams girls’ hockey team had its perseverance and patience tested to the limit in a 2-1 win over No. 17 Barnstable on Saturday night at the Canton SportsPlex.

Barnstable’s Ally McEneaney scored just 14 seconds into the second period, but the Bishops quickly regained their momentum and unleashed a barrage of shots in hopes of taking back the lead.

Archbishop Williams’ potent offense, which averaged nearly four goals per game through the regular season, had any hopes of a high-scoring affair dashed by Barnstable freshman netminder Codi Pickering, who made a sensational 47 saves, including 24 in the second period.

“She plays with her heart on her sleeve and she’s phenomenal, she takes everything real serious,” said Barnstable coach Peter Nugnes, whose team capped an 11-9-2 season. “She’s well seasoned and she plays a lot of hockey year round.”

Despite Pickering’s heroics, Maggie Lynch managed to find the back of the net for the Bishops midway through the second period to push the score to 2-1. After Lynch’s goal, the message Archbishop Williams coach Doug Nolan conveyed to his team was simple:

“Stay the course, stay positive, stay upbeat, and get a lot of pucks down low.”

Both teams locked down defensively in the third period as the Bishops secured the win and berth in the Elite Eight opposite No. 9 seed Burlington, time and date to be determined.

“You’re going to have to win some tight games along the way if you’re going to do anything in this tournament,” said Nolan.

Division 1 State

Hingham 6, Longmeadow 0 — A four-goal outing from sophomore Caroline Doherty launched the sixth-seeded Harbormen (15-5-2) into the third round, where they will face No. 3 seed Shrewsbury on the road.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Cape Cod 0 — Freshman Devon Moore scored her first goal of the season coming off ACL surgery in a second-round win at Rockland Ice rink for the second-ranked Cougars (16-6-0).

Peabody 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 0 — Jenna DiNapoli, Angela Fabbo and Catie Kampersal scored goals for the eighth-seeded Tanners (18-4-0) in the second-round win. Alyse Mutti earned the shutout and was brilliant in net.

Shrewsbury 2, Pope Francis 0 — Blaire Fay and Taylor Ryder each scored in a second-round win at NorthStar Ice Sports for the third-ranked Colonials (18-2-2). Risa Montoya earned the shutout.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior captain Jenna Chaplain, along with assistant captains Maggie Pierce, and Amanda Forziati each lit the lamp once for the top-seeded Spartans (23-1) in the second-round matchup at Connery Rink.

Division 2 State

Andover 8, Pembroke 6 — Senior captains Eliza O’Sullivan (3 goals) and Rose MacLean (2 goals) led the third-seeded Golden Warriors (15-3-2) to the second-round win at the Breakaway Ice Center.

Sophomore Scarlet Glass, sophomore Bella DiFiore, and senior Lizzie Gaffney also lit the lamp for Andover.

Canton 3, Milton 1 — Juniors Devan Spinale and Lilah Spinelli, and freshman Izzy Cusack scored for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2-4) in the second-round win.

Duxbury 6, Norwood 3 — Zoey Madigan scored twice, leading the second-seeded Dragons (21-1-2) to a second-round win at The Bog.

Megan Carney, McKenna Colella, Carson Cerow, and Maddie Greenwood added a tally apiece.

Carney raced down and score on a breakaway, opening a four-goal second period for the Dragons.

“She’s been doing that all year,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian. “That might be double digit goals for her, with a few of them coming on the breakaway because of her pure speed. I think that sent us on the right stretch, gave us the confidence to get a few more by this goalie, who played great.”

Division Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Phillips Andover 2, Kent 0 — A goal apiece from senior Julia Simon and sophomore Emily Mara boosted the second-seeded Big Blue (24-2-1) into Sunday’s final against top-seeded Williston Northampton at the Taft School (4 p.m.).

Phillips has lost twice in the past year to Williston, a 3-2 overtime semifinal loss last year, and a 1-0 defeat on Feb. 11.

“Right now, to be honest, we’re just trying to figure out dinner and breakfast, but we’ll spend time tonight reviewing game films from our [last game] ... and thinking about any adjustments that we want to make,” said Phillips Andover coach Martha Fenton. “The girls have done what they needed to do to get back to that game, so we’re looking forward to the chance to get some revenge.”

Sophomore goalie Avery Rodeheffer had 17 saves for the shutout.

Williston Northampton 1, Nobles 0 — With a heroic overtime goal, senior Emily Crovo broke the scoring drought and lifted the top-ranked Wildcats (26-0-1) to the finals, where they will play second-ranked Phillips Andover at Odden Hockey Arena Sunday at 4 p.m.

Division Dorothy Howard (Small)

Groton 4, Millbrook (N.Y.) 0 — An empty-net goal from sophomore Maddie Cronan secured the semifinals victory for the top-ranked Zebras (18-3-4). The Zebras will play third-ranked New Hampton in a finals match Sunday at 11 a.m. at Odden.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Ethan Kagno and Julia Yohe contributed to this report.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.