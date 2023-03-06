Passenger killed on turbulent flight over New England identified as Maryland woman

Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers received a call for medical assistance from the airport, where Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Md., was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

Five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 300 on a flight from Keene, N.H., to Leesburg, Va., when the executive jet was shaken by turbulence and forced to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, State Police there said.

Authorities identified a Maryland woman as the passenger killed on board a business jet that encountered severe turbulence over New England on Friday.

On Monday, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Boardsaid they are looking into “a reported trim issue” that occurred on the jet before the turbulence. Trim issues occur when a plane “unintentionally exceeds the parameters normally experienced in line operations or training,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Trim systems are considered to be a “secondary” flight control system, according to SKYbrary Aviation Safety. A malfunctioning trim control switch or other electrical component “can cause the trim motor to run out of control, ultimately moving the trim surfaces to dangerous positions,” according to Plane & Pilot Magazine.

A preliminary report from NTSB on the fatal incident is expected within the next two to three weeks.

“They will continue to learn more after they analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information like weather data,” the agency said in a statement.

Turbulence is “air movement created by atmospheric pressure, jet streams, air around mountains, cold or warm weather fronts or thunderstorms,” according to the FAA.

“It can be unexpected and can happen when the sky appears to be clear,” according to the FAA. “Turbulence can give an airplane a sudden jolt that can injure passengers and flight crew members who aren’t buckled in.”

Turbulence-related accidents, according to a 2021 NTSB report, are “the most common type of accident involving air carriers.” Most of the accidents reported from 2009 through 2018 “resulted in one or more serious injuries but no aircraft damage,” the report said.

“Over the past decade, the NTSB has determined the probable cause for numerous turbulence-related accidents and has issued safety recommendations for improving weather forecasting, dissemination of weather reports, and air traffic management practices to reduce the likelihood of aircraft encounters with turbulence,” the NTSB said in its report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.