Wrentham finalizes Vision of Tomorrow master plan

The Wrentham Planning Board and the Board of Selectmen recently approved an updated master plan for the community.
Two years in the making, the comprehensive plan provides a vision for Wrentham over the next decade, and goals and strategies in areas ranging from economic development to land use, housing, transportation, and open space and recreation.
Wrentham last updated its master plan 19 years ago.
Themes identified during the recent planning process, known as Vision of Tomorrow, included the community’s commitment to responsibly protect its natural resources; keep the town a good place to raise a family; and support investment in the town center, officials said.
An appointed steering committee and town staff created the master plan with support from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. Extensive community engagement went into the process, including four virtual public forums, two townwide surveys, several presentations to town boards, and focus group sessions.
