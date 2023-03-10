Report: Chicago sends No. 1 overall selection to Carolina for four picks, DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears are off the clock in April’s NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers now have no one to stop them from drafting their quarterback of the future.
According to the NFL Network, Chicago is trading the No. 1 overall selection it earned with an NFL-worst 3-14 season to the Panthers for four picks — Carolina’s No. 9 overall pick and a second-rounder this year, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025 — and wide receiver DJ Moore.
Carolina is widely expected to choose one of the available quarterbacks, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky’s Will Levis, all of whom are projected as possible top-10 picks. Chicago is not in the market for a quarterback after taking Justin Fields 11th overall in 2021, and is giving him another major weapon in Moore, who posted three straight 1,100-yard seasons from 2019-21 and has averaged 72 catches across his five seasons.
Advertisement
It’s the first time the draft’s No. 1 choice has been traded since 2016, when Tennessee dealt it (and two other picks) to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of six selections. LA, also seeking a quarterback, used the top spot to draft Jared Goff.