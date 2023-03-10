Report: Chicago sends No. 1 overall selection to Carolina for four picks, DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears are off the clock in April’s NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers now have no one to stop them from drafting their quarterback of the future.

According to the NFL Network, Chicago is trading the No. 1 overall selection it earned with an NFL-worst 3-14 season to the Panthers for four picks — Carolina’s No. 9 overall pick and a second-rounder this year, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025 — and wide receiver DJ Moore.