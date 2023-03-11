In retirement, Devin McCourty can finally make time for himself

Everybody else, however, wanted to be around McCourty. He was a gravitational force for the franchise. Whether it was on the field, in the meeting rooms, or the locker room, McCourty was a guiding beacon for coaches, players, and even reporters.

Except for quarterbacks. The guys whose job it is to scan the field and attempt to exploit weaknesses in New England’s secondary? Those gunslingers wanted no part of McCourty, who, up until his retirement Friday, was the NFL’s active leader in interceptions with 35.

Staffers sought out McCourty when developing game plans and to take the temperature of the team. Teammates leaned on him for advice on all matters football and life. Media consistently gathered at his locker to glean insights on everything from upcoming opponents to his myriad collection of hilarious T-shirts.

Despite being pulled in so many directions, McCourty took all his responsibilities seriously. He made time for everyone.

McCourty met with reporters weekly, fielding questions from the podium or at his locker in a group setting. Invariably as those gang gatherings broke, scribes would seek a little one-on-one time with McCourty. He easily could have sidestepped those sessions, but he never did.

He was always accommodating and insightful during those chats, which often times went from professional to personal. Sometimes McCourty would turn the tables and ask the questions. He was a skilled listener and would recall previous conversations during subsequent chinwags.

That ability to connect with people at every level, whether it was a serious talk or some friendly banter, will serve him well for whatever network is lucky enough to secure his services.

Win or lose, McCourty was always front and center following games as well. He was quick to deflect credit to others after wins and equally speedy to accept blame in the aftermath of a tough loss.

McCourty served notice not long after his 2010 Foxborough arrival as a first-round pick (draftniks will recall that many were clamoring for the club to draft receivers Demaryius Thomas or Dez Bryant) that he would be an impactful player.

Along with second-round selection Rob Gronkowski, McCourty would serve as a linchpin of the second half of the Patriots dynasty, helping to lead the club to three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span.

As a fresh-faced rookie, he won a starting cornerback job in camp and started all 16 games, collecting a career-high seven interceptions and his first Pro Bowl nod.

McCourty returned in 2011 and already was recognized as a team leader. As camp broke, he was named a team captain, kicking off a stretch of a dozen straight years in which teammates bestowed that honor on the man many around the facility called “Red Coat,” knowing McCourty will be fitted for one as soon as he’s eligible for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

As McCourty morphed from cornerback to safety, his duties in the secondary — and the defense in general — grew. He had tremendous recognition and communication skills, allowing him to motion his teammates into spots that allowed them to be most effective regardless of what scheme they were facing.

Simultaneously, his statue in the community grew as he used his platform to shed light on and advance causes that were near and dear to him.

Along with his twin, Jason, Devin partnered in 2013 with the Embrace Kids Foundation and developed the Tackle Sickle Cell campaign to help raise awareness and funds to fight the debilitating disease that affected members of their family.

In addition, McCourty worked for social/criminal justice reform and for countless initiatives for educational and economic equality.

He acknowledged the decision to retire after 13 seasons was not an easy one as he went back and forth before determining it was time to go.

The fact that he was still playing at extremely high level even at 35 — remember he had an interception, a fumble recovery, a touchdown-saving pass breakup, and five tackles in his final game — had to make the deliberations even tougher.

Durability was never an issue for McCourty, who played at least 14 games in every season and ended his career by playing in 128 straight.

The numbers will always be there (971 tackles, 35 picks, 110 passes defensed among others), but McCourty’s true legacy will never be measured by statistics. Instead, it will be about the innumerable lives he touched, a fact driven home by the man who brought him to New England in the first place.

“What I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community,’’ said Bill Belichick. “For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is — a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.