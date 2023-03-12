These maps show what to expect from the nor’easter on the way to New England

A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday evening though Wednesday morning for portions of Central, Eastern, and Northeastern Massachusetts, along with Northern Rhode Island and Northern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

New England is expected to get hit with a nor’easter starting Monday night, bringing heavy snow, gusty winds, and rainfall to the region.

Due to the storm’s impact, there could be power outages, downed tree branches, and difficult travel, the weather service said.

The total amount of snowfall varies based on the area in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Central and Western Massachusetts could see upwards of 12 to 24 inches of snow, whereas the coast could get less than an inch to 2 inches, and Eastern Massachusetts could receive 3 to 8 inches.

Total snow accumulations for the approaching nor'easter. National Weather Service

Central and Eastern Connecticut could see 1 to 3 inches of snow in most areas, except around Union, where the snowfall could range from 6 to 8 inches. Western Connecticut could see up to 24 inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected in Connecticut during the approaching nor'easter. National Weather Service

Rhode Island is expected to see 1 to 2 inches of snow along the coast, with snow totals increasing to 6 inches northward.

Rhode Island could see 1 to 6 inches of snow during the upcoming nor'easter. National Weather Service

