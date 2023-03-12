Slow-starting Bruins can’t dig out of a 4-0 hole, fall just short of a comeback in loss to Red Wings

DETROIT — Too tired and too slow to get their offense engaged, the Bruins fell into a 4-0 deficit and were rubbed out, 5-3, by the Red Wings Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.
Less than 24 hours after becoming the first team to secure a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over the Red Wings in Boston, the Bruins fell into an insurmountable deficit on goals by Alex Chiasson, Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, and Adam Erne by 15:08 of the middle period.
Jeremy Swayman, who faced 25 shots and saved 21, suffered the loss in net. After winning five in a row, Swayman couldn’t stop the Oilers on Thursday night and now has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
The loss dropped the Bruins’ league-leading record to 50-10-5. Stop No. 2 of their five-game road trip will be Tuesday night in Chicago.
Matt Grzelcyk snapped Ville Husso’s shutout bid with 3:08 remaining in the second, cutting the lead to 4-1. Jake DeBrusk potted his 20th goal of the season at the 3:37 mark of the third to trim the hosts’ lead to two goals.
David Pastrnak, second only to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in goal scoring this season, fired in his 46th, pulling the Bruins within a goal with 13:36 remaining in regulation.
The 4-1 deficit after two periods was the first time the Bruins trailed through 40 minutes since Feb. 14, when they overcame a 2-1 deficit in Dallas for a 3-2 overtime victory.
Andrew Copp fired in an empty netter for the 5-3 final.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.