Slow-starting Bruins can’t dig out of a 4-0 hole, fall just short of a comeback in loss to Red Wings

DETROIT — Too tired and too slow to get their offense engaged, the Bruins fell into a 4-0 deficit and were rubbed out, 5-3, by the Red Wings Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

Less than 24 hours after becoming the first team to secure a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over the Red Wings in Boston, the Bruins fell into an insurmountable deficit on goals by Alex Chiasson, Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, and Adam Erne by 15:08 of the middle period.

Jeremy Swayman, who faced 25 shots and saved 21, suffered the loss in net. After winning five in a row, Swayman couldn’t stop the Oilers on Thursday night and now has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.