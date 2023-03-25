fb-pixel Skip to main content

Suspect in custody following ‘armed barricade’ situation in Braintree, authorities say

Braintree police, State Police, and a SWAT team responded to 400 Washington St.

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2023, 1 hour ago
Braintree police officers were outside an apartment building on Elm Street Saturday afternoon where a person was reportedly armed with a gun inside.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A person is in custody following a report of an armed barricade situation in Braintree on Saturday, officials said.

Braintree police, the State Police Bomb Squad, and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, a regional local police tactical team, responded to 400 Washington St. “for what was reported to be an armed barricaded subject,” according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.

Braintree police closed the 50-60 block of Elm Street, between Church and Washington streets, as officers responded to the scene, the Braintree Police Department said in a tweet posted at 4:19 p.m.

In an update about 20 minutes later, police said the “situation had resolved” and officers had a “suspect in custody.”

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated.

