Suspect in custody following ‘armed barricade’ situation in Braintree, authorities say

A person is in custody following a report of an armed barricade situation in Braintree on Saturday, officials said.

Braintree police, the State Police Bomb Squad, and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, a regional local police tactical team, responded to 400 Washington St. “for what was reported to be an armed barricaded subject,” according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.

Braintree police closed the 50-60 block of Elm Street, between Church and Washington streets, as officers responded to the scene, the Braintree Police Department said in a tweet posted at 4:19 p.m.