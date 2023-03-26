‘Complicated Identities’ at the forefront of upcoming Belmont World Film series

The chosen films include “A Man,” “Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” “The Worst Ones,” “Burning Days,” “Farewell Mr. Haffmann,” “Chile ‘76,” “The Beasts,” and “Peaceful.” All eight will be shown in-person and four will have the option to also be streamed.

The 21st annual international film series titled “Complicated Identities” will begin March 27 through May 15, every Monday at 7:30 p.m. Screenings will be held at Apple Cinemas in Cambridge from March 27-April 17 and the Majestic 7 Cinema in Watertown from April 24-May 15.

Explorations of identity are at the forefront of Belmont World Film’s upcoming series.

BWF will also feature discussions and panels with experts, filmmakers, and/or actors at the end of each film. Executive director Ellen Gitelman said audience members were interested in additional opportunities to expand their cultural knowledge — whether from an expert on the film’s subject matter, someone from the country where a movie was filmed, or a filmmaker explaining their vision.

Gitelman said she is excited for Lebanese oncologist and actor Dr. Gabriel Sara, who plays Dr. Eddé in “Peaceful,” to speak after the film’s screening. In “Peaceful,” Eddé treats Benjamin (Benoît Magimel) who receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. The film features Eddé's warmhearted treatment — his in-office guitar playing and singing is based on Sara’s real-life work as a music therapy practitioner — as Benjamin grieves and accepts his condition.

Eddé will bring his guitar to the discussion and share the story about how he became involved in the film, Gitelman said.

Catherine Deneuve as Crystal and Benoît Magimel as Benjamin in a scene from "Peaceful" directed by Emmanuelle Bercot. Belmont World Film

Gitelman is also looking forward to screening “Luxembourg, Luxembourg” by Ukrainian director Antonio Lukich, which follows identical twin brothers who are nothing alike as they embark on a journey to visit their absentee father before he dies. The film is based on the director’s father.

“It’s a comedy in the midst of tragedy,” Gitelman said. “I watched the film by myself, and I just found myself laughing out loud.”

Viewers can also purchase virtual tickets, allowing them to start screening the film between Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the week the film is being shown in the theater. Once they begin watching, they will have access to the film for 48 hours.

Gitelman said “Complicated Identities” will be a moment of reflection for viewers learning about different ways of life and experiences.

“Because we only show films from other countries, international films, they tell stories that we’re not used to seeing,” Gitelman said. “[Viewers] eyes are going to be opened to a whole new world that they wouldn’t be aware of necessarily.”

Belmont World Film: The 21st annual International Film Series. March 27–May 15. $12–96. March 27–April 17 at Apple Cinemas, 168 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge. April 24–May 15 at Majestic 7 Cinema, 81 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown. belmontworldfilm.org

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.