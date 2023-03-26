Wian Conradie’s try lifts first-place New England Free Jacks over Dallas Jackals

Wian Conradie scored the match’s lone try in the 24th minute and Jayson Potroz’s successful conversion helped the New England Free Jacks to a 10-9 victory over the Dallas Jackals in Major League Rugby on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

Despite steady rain, Potroz also converted his lone penalty kick, which tied the game at 3-3 in the 18th minute. Fellow flyhalf Martin Elias went 3-for-4 on penalty kicks, including one in the 52nd minute that marked only score of the second half.

Substitute hooker Andrew Quattrin appeared to extend the Free Jacks’ lead in the 64th minute, but his try was called back after a video review.