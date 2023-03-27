One man dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into Roslindale home

One man died and another was injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Roslindale on Sunday, officials said.
Officials identified the man who was killed as Egdio Dantuony, 60. The injured man, 62, was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
A police department spokesman, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, said the crash remains under investigation. No charges had been filed against the driver, Boyle said.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 3968 Washington St., a three-family home.
When police arrived, Boston EMS and firefighters were providing medical aid to two people, according to a police report. After the crash, the front porch of the residence was boarded up and the car was towed.
