Rare ‘planetary parade’ with five planets best visible in Mass. Wednesday night

The planetary alignment offers a unique glimpse into the mechanics of the solar system, Laycock said.

Most of the celestial display — featuring Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars — can be seen for two weeks, though it will get gradually get harder to see all the planets each night, according to Silas Laycock, a UMass Lowell astronomer and associate professor.

Five planets will line up below the crescent moon in a rare “planetary parade” most clearly visible in Massachusetts Wednesday night, astronomers said.

“You can really get out there and see how the solar system works,” Laycock said. “You’ll be able to see five celestial bodies, and one night to the next, track how they move.”

Advertisement

Around the world, the best day to see the planetary parade is actually Monday and Tuesday, Laycock said. But due to heavy clouds in Mass., it will be difficult, if not impossible to spot it then, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the planets will likely still be visible Wednesday night, Laycock said.

To spot the alignment, visible anywhere on Earth, get a clear view of the western horizon at sunset, Laycock said. It’ll be easiest to find Venus first, which shines the brightest.

“Find Venus, and then track down towards where the sun has just set,” Laycock said. “In that space, look about a hands width over the horizon for a little bright dot, which will be Jupiter. Squint your eyes, and very, very close to Jupiter will be will be Mercury.”

It will require binoculars to see Uranus, the dimmest planet, which will fall near Venus. But the rest of the display should be visible with the naked eye, weather permitting, Laycock said.

The planets will roughly fall in a straight, vertical line descending from the moon, according to Laycock.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of neat to see all these celestial bodies at the same time, in line, and see it at sunset,” he said.

Planetary alignments with two or three celestial bodies are relatively common, Laycock said. They occur when planets’ orbits are in conjunction so that they gather on the same side of the sun.

But it’s rare to see five planets gleaming in just one night. It’s worth trying to see it, too, even with a cloudy forecast, Laycock said.

“If you miss it [Monday], or you just don’t manage to see them, I would say keep looking over the next few nights,” Laycock said. “Although Jupiter will be hiding behind the sun for the next month, Mercury will get higher and higher and actually be easier to see.”

Either way, the planetary parade gives onlookers the chance to navigate the night sky and the hurdles that come with stargazing, he said.

“It’s a fun challenge, like, ‘How many do you actually manage to see?’” Laycock said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.