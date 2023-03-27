Two teenage boys charged with stealing rifle from State Police cruiser in Malden

Two teenage boys have been arrested on a charge of allegedly stealing a rifle and ammunition from a State Police cruiser in Malden last week, officials said Monday.
The boys, ages 14 and 15, allegedly went into the parking garage of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden during the overnight hours of Thursday and broke into a marked State Police cruiser, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.
The 14-year-old boy allegedly took the rifle from the cruiser, and it was later recovered by police at a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old, Ryan’s office said.
Advertisement
The 14-year-old boy was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime, the statement said.
The 15-year-old boy was been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime, Ryan’s office said.
The teenagers will be arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court on Tuesday, the statement said.
The theft remains under investigation, Ryan’s office said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.