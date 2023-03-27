Two teenage boys charged with stealing rifle from State Police cruiser in Malden

Two teenage boys have been arrested on a charge of allegedly stealing a rifle and ammunition from a State Police cruiser in Malden last week, officials said Monday.

The boys, ages 14 and 15, allegedly went into the parking garage of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden during the overnight hours of Thursday and broke into a marked State Police cruiser, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly took the rifle from the cruiser, and it was later recovered by police at a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old, Ryan’s office said.