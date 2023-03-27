Bank of America to become presenting partner of Boston Marathon

Bank of America will take over after 38 years of John Hancock as the race’s primary sponsor with an initial 10-year deal that will re-brand the race as the “Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America.”

The Boston Marathon is gaining a new sponsor and keeping its first name, a win-win announcement made Monday morning when the Boston Athletic Association introduced Bank of America as the historic race’s presenting partner beginning in April next year.

There was speculation that a new sponsor would want its corporate name to precede “Boston Marathon” but the new sponsor says it’s not important to it that few will ever say or write the last five words of the new official moniker when referencing it.

“It absolutely was never a deal-breaker for us, because we feel the brand the BAA and the Boston Marathon have is the most important and is the legacy of this race since the late 1800s,” said Miceal Chamberlain, the bank’s president of Massachusetts. “We’re one of their core sponsors, and anything that may come of it, whether it be good press or what we can do collectively, will come out of the partnership. We don’t have to have our name as the frontline, that’s not what we’re about.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Jack Fleming, the newly appointed president and CEO of the BAA, the deal represents a firm foundation upon which the BAA can work with the Bank of America to expand the BAA’s mission of promoting “a healthy and active lifestyle through running – it can be running events, it can be just running and inspiring that. There’s a lot to be done there.”

John Hancock’s sponsorship extended only to the marathon. Bank of America’s will also include the BAA’s 5K, 10K and half-marathon, as well as community and neighborhood running events. Specific community outreach targets, such as the Boston Public Schools, Special Olympics, or Pine Street Inn, are still being strategized, but Fleming considers Bank of America to be a teammate in a master plan with a far broader scope than a Patriots Day road race.

“One thing that Bank of America came back to us with was ‘We see this as a 52-week a year opportunity and work that you do,” said Fleming. “This is a new starting line for us – we’re still in Hopkinton for the marathon but metaphorically speaking, it’s a new starting line for us.”

The history of the bank, the second-largest in the United States, can be traced to the late 1700s with the Massachusetts Bank up until 1999, when Bank of America merged with FleetBoston. It’s now headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

The bank has sponsorship deals with Major League Baseball and National Football League teams, including the Red Sox and Patriots, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament, and the Chicago Marathon, which officially goes by “Bank of America Chicago Marathon.”

Chamberlain, who grew up in Brookline and lives in Newton, said he has been “going to the race for most of my 52 years.” When he mentioned to the bank’s CEO Bryan Moynihan last November that the sponsorship was available, “he said ‘let’s pursue it.’”

Meetings with Fleming and the BAA began in the fall.

“To think about what we can do with the brand of the BAA – all of a sudden, we’d have two out of the six major marathons,” Chamberlain said. “We already have a huge presence in this community. I think mutually when we first sat down at the table with Jack, both our eyes collectively went up that we can help amplify everything that they’ve been doing and hopefully bring it to another level.

“John Hancock’s done an incredible job over 38 years. We think we’re very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity that only comes around once every 38 years. We’re hoping it’s longer on this one.”

Chamberlain sees the arrangement having a far-reaching impact on the company’s global presence in 36 countries.

“For us this is not just Boston, this is the opportunity to impact the entire state, the region of New England,” said Chamberlain. “Frankly, when we put this up on our internal website, this will reach 215,000 employees globally. A lot of our employee teammates come from overseas to run the Boston Marathon. It is the iconic marathon in the world. So for us now to have our name, it makes them feel even more much more proud to be part of it.”

This year’s marathon, the last under John Hancock’s iconic signature and support, will be run on April 17. Next year’s race will be on April 15.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.