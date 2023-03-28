Chowder in a pouch wins Seafood Excellence Award

A small Idaho company called Thunder’s Catch won a Seafood Excellence Award for Best New Retail Product at the recent Seafood Expo North America in Boston. In 9-ounce pouches, the hearty, creamy chowder is made with large chunks of smoked wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, potatoes, corn, celery, and carrots, and is preservative-free. Portable and shelf-stable, it’s easy to heat and serve. “We feel like two small fish in a very big sea, so these awards really feel like a huge honor,” says Taran White, co-founder of the company, along with Kara Berlin. “It’s an honor for us to be selected and see our product showcased among so many well-established and well-respected companies’ new, innovative items.” The couple spends summers fishing in Alaska and harvesting sustainably caught wild sockeye in Bristol Bay for their product line, which includes smoked salmon, salmon spread, burgers, and jerky. The pouched chowder was initially a passion project to create a convenient, healthy meal to cook over a camp stove for when they go backpacking or camping. The accolade at Boston’s Seafood Expo isn’t Thunder’s Catch’s first. Last winter, it won a Bristol Bay Choice Award in Seattle and the Juneau People’s Choice Award. “It’s especially exciting for our family business, but also for sustainable Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, and Alaska,” says White (9-ounce packs, $6). Available at thunderscatch.com and amazon.com where a pack of eight is $62.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND