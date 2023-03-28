Recipe: Cook brisket like the centuries-old French pot au feu and it will become your new Passover dish

Serves 8

Beef brisket is an ideal choice for the low-and-slow cooking method that is pot au feu, a centuries-old French preparation. It's a boiled dinner with tons of flavor, originally meant to be consumed in two courses. First, the flavorful broth was poured into bowls, then the meat and vegetables were served afterwards. In this updated variation, the components are all presented together, with a fair amount of stock leftover for beginning a new meal another day. First, blanch the brisket by boiling it in water (you only bring it to a boil, without cooking it at this point). Drain the meat and rinse it, and return it to the pot with aromatics and ample beef stock. Finish cooking the meat in a low oven for three to four hours. To make this the centerpiece of a Seder menu, prepare the brisket a day ahead and let it sit in its juices overnight. The next day, after skimming the fat from the cooking liquid, cook carrots, potatoes, and pearl onions in the broth, then reheat the meat in the pot. Thinly slice the brisket and arrange it on a platter. Ladle hot broth over it and add the vegetables with a zippy horseradish-mustard vinaigrette to breathe some freshness into the meal. This hands-off technique might quickly become a Seder favorite.

BEEF

1 flat-cut beef brisket, trimmed of excess fat (5 to 6 pounds) Kosher salt, to taste ½ onion 2 stalks celery 2 bay leaves 1 large sprig fresh thyme 2 quarts beef stock 10 slender carrots, peeled 1 pound small yellow potatoes, halved if large 1 package (8 or 10 ounces) pearl onions, peeled

1. Set the oven at 275 degrees.

2. In a very large pot that will hold the brisket without curling, place the brisket and add cold water to cover by 1-inch. (If you don't have a pot large enough to hold the whole piece, cut it into a few smaller pieces.) Set over medium-high heat. Add a generous pinch of kosher salt and bring to a boil.

3. As soon as the water boils, drain the pot into a colander. Rinse the brisket and the pot with cold water. Return the brisket to the pot.

4. Add the 1/2 onion, celery, bay leaves, thyme, and stock. If the brisket is not fully submerged, add enough water so the liquid covers the meat. Add another large pinch of kosher salt.

5. Bring the liquid to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Cook for 3 to 4 hours, or until the meat is tender when tested with the tip of a knife, but not so soft that it can be shredded. Cool the meat in the cooking juices. Refrigerate overnight.

6. Skim off and discard the solidified fat on the stock. Transfer the brisket to a tray or plate. With a slotted spoon, remove and discard the onion, celery, bay leaves, and thyme from the stock.

7. Return the pot to a medium-high burner. Bring the stock to a simmer. Add the carrots, potatoes, and pearl onions. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender when tested with a skewer. With a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a platter; keep warm.

8. Return the brisket to the hot stock. Simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes, or until it is warmed through. Transfer the brisket to a cutting board. Slice it thickly against the grain.

9. Arrange the slices on the platter with the vegetables. Add a few spoons of the broth. Garnish with vinaigrette.

VINAIGRETTE

2 tablespoons prepared white horseradish 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 small shallot, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon sugar ½ cup olive oil ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, stir together the horseradish, mustard, shallot, garlic, vinegar, and sugar. Let stand 5 minutes.

2. Stir in the olive oil, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick