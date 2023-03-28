Trooper dragged 100 feet by car during traffic stop in Fall River; driver fled scene

A woman dragged a State Police trooper approximately 100 feet in her car during a traffic stop Tuesday in Fall River and kept going after the trooper freed himself from the vehicle, authorities said.

The chaotic incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Pleasant and 17th streets when the trooper pulled the woman over for a motor vehicle violation, said State Police spokesman David Procopio.

“As the Trooper was standing beside the car, speaking to the female operator, the operator began to drive away,” Procopio said in a statement. “The Trooper reached into the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from fleeing and was dragged approximately 100 feet before becoming disengaged from the car.”