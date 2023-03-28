Worcester man arrested in connection with fatal Fourth of July shooting in Randolph

Shawn Johnson, 29, of Worcester, was arrested at a home on North Main Street in Webster last Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident, Morrissey said in a statement.

One of two Worcester men indicted in connection with a fatal shooting outside the Mojito Country Club in Randolph in July was arrested and arraigned last week, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Jovanni Delossantos, 29, of Worcester, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Randolph on July 4, 2022.

Johnson was arraigned Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent murder, mayhem, and carrying a firearm. Johnson was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on May 31 for a pretrial conference, Morrissey said.

Johnson and Jovani Delossantos, 29, of Worcester, were indicted for murder in connection with the July 4 shooting of two men in the country club’s parking lot. Ivanildo Cabral, 29, of Worcester, was fatally wounded, the district attorney’s office said.

A third person, Bianca Chionchio, 28, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly driving Johnson and Delossantos to New York after the shooting. She pleaded not guilty and is currently free on $15,000 bail and is due back in Norfolk Superior Court on June 9, Morrissey’s office said.

Delossantos remains at large, Morrissey said.

“If any member of the public has information on where Mr. Delossantos is, we ask them not to approach or speak to him, but to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212,” Morrissey said in the statement.





