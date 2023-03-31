Jayson Tatum, Celtics tune out any noise to beat the Jazz and complete a winning back-to-back set

In the end, Jayson Tatum’s hot streak continued and the Celtics secured a 122-114 win. Tatum made 12 of 17 shots (5 of 8 3-pointers) and scored 39 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points and 7 assists off the bench, and Blake Griffin, who started in place of Al Horford and provided fresh legs and a burst of energy, finished with 6 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Celtics were hardly perfect against the Jazz. But considering Utah disassembled its team at the trade deadline and was playing without its three remaining top scorers, perfection was not necessary.

The Celtics’ flight home from Milwaukee was canceled Thursday night, so the team returned to its hotel, flew out Friday morning and got to Boston around 1:30 p.m. Before tipoff Friday night at TD Garden, coach Joe Mazzulla deflected multiple questions about the situation, making it clear that he did not want it to become an excuse or a distraction, because there is no time for either right now.

With the win, the Celtics pulled within 1½ games of the first-place Bucks. Boston has four games remaining and Milwaukee has five.

Observations from the game:

⋅ It’s been a tough shooting season for Tatum at times. But he might be getting hot just in time. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which he made more than 54 percent of his shots, and he’s 13 for 18 from the 3-point line over the last two games. The next test will be staying hot in a tense game rather than breezy wins such as the last two.

⋅ Look, given their travel issues and the back-to-back games, the Celtics were pretty fortunate to be playing a roster as decimated as Utah’s was Friday. The Celtics’ first half was clunky. They made 27.3 percent of their 3-pointers and allowed the Jazz to leak into the lane for too many simple chances. But the talent gap was so wide that it seemed it would not matter.

⋅ Early in the second quarter, Jazz forward Luke Semanic coasted through the lane for an uncontested dunk. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he was in training camp with the Celtics last fall, and just four days ago was playing for the team’s G League affiliate in Maine. This was definitely a patchwork Jazz squad.

⋅ Seven years ago, many Celtics fans were upset when the team drafted Jaylen Brown third overall instead of former Providence star Kris Dunn. Brown is a two-time All-Star, and Dunn has spent the last three seasons fighting for a spot in the league. But he’s been productive since signing with the Jazz in February, and he was one of their only players who looked in control on offense. He’s always been a strong defender, as he showed when he had a powerful strip on a Brown drive. Dunn should be able to stick around this time.

⋅ Mazzulla values two-for-one opportunities at the end of quarters, but he does not want his players to force up shots just for the heck of it. His preference is for them to fire away with at least 31 seconds on the game clock, giving them a legitimate chance to get a good shot on their next possession. Marcus Smart drilled two-for-one 3-pointers at the end of the first and second quarters, and the second one eventually led to a Tatum layup at the buzzer.

⋅ Mazzulla is truly embracing the timeout these days. He stopped the game after the Jazz pulled within 72-68 with 4:33 left. Two minutes later, Brogdon and Grant Williams had combined to hit four consecutive 3-pointers, helping Boston push its lead back to 84-70.

