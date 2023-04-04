Watch: Celtics nearly pull off last-second comeback against Sixers

The Celtics nearly pulled off a wild comeback Tuesday in Philadelphia against the 76ers involving Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White.

With 5.8 seconds left and Philadelphia leading 103-98, Smart deliberately missed a free throw, got his own rebound, and quickly passed the ball to Al Horford. Horford then dished it to White, who connected on a 3-pointer from 27 feet with two seconds left to cut the Sixers’ lead to 2 points.