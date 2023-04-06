DraftKings asks permission to take bets on Boston Marathon

“Due to its traditions, duration, and qualification-based entry system, the Boston Marathon has established itself as the premier event in the sport of road racing,” DraftKings wrote in its request to the Commission.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is expected to hear more about the proposal at its 11 a.m. meeting Thursday, where the agenda includes a potential vote on the request to add the Boston Marathon to the catalog of events approved for wagering in Massachusetts.

DraftKings, a Boston-based sports betting company headquartered near Copley Square, is asking state regulators to let people bet on the Boston Marathon legally for the first time.

Advertisement

While there are about 70 professional field runners in this year’s race, the request stated, “DraftKings will only be offering the top 20 men and women professional winners and men and women winning time (over/under) for wagering.”

Results would be determined and verified based on the Boston Athletic Association website and DraftKings indicated that it’s making the same request in every state in which it operates.

The Boston Marathon will bring thousands of runners and spectators to its historic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston Street on April 17 for its 127th running. This year also marks 10 years since the 2013 Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds more.

The state gaming commission’s approved events catalog already includes other forms of racing, like swimming and motorsports, and broadly includes “summer athletics” that are part of events such as the Commonwealth Games, which includes a marathon. But there does not appear to be an existing authorization specific to road racing or running, and the catalog does not include the BAA.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.