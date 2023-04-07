High fire danger warning issued across southern New England

A Red Flag warning means that “any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish,” according to the NWS’s website .

The Red Flag warning will continue through 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the NWS. The affected area includes all of Massachusetts except the Cape and Islands, as well as Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for high fire danger Friday across southern New England amid a low humidity and strong winds.

Humidity may drop as low as 23 percent Friday, meteorologists said. Northwest winds are expected to gust 25 to 40 miles per hour, officials said.

Advertisement

Red Flag warnings are relatively common in the early spring, according to Bill Leatham, a NWS meteorologist. Last year, the agency didn’t issue any, but in 2021, there were three in March, Leatham said.

“Generally, the most frequent time we issue these warnings is in April,” Leatham said. “It just depends on how dry the conditions are before the green-up.”

The combination of low daytime relative humidity and gusty winds will elevate fire weather concerns today. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for most of southern New England today. Outdoor burning is not recommended. pic.twitter.com/VO6tPFyZSW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 7, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.