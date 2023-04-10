The Sports Hub’s Fred Toucher taking leave of absence to treat health issue noticed by listener

“My voice has been messed up for a long time,” said Toucher in the statement. “I have been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went, and things didn’t go great.

Fred Toucher, cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s highly rated morning drive program, is taking an extended leave of absence while he receives treatment for a throat issue.

“He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic, but it is possible that a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment.”

Then, in his droll style familiar to listeners, Toucher added, “To that I am grateful, even if the doctor doesn’t take insurance. Between this and my divorce, I am [in trouble] financially. Sorry, kids, Christmas is going to look a lot different this year.”

Toucher did not disclose the nature of his throat issue, which has plagued him for several weeks and affected his voice. He had said previously on social media that it was “concerning” and that he would be visiting the doctor who helped singers Adele and Steven Tyler with vocal cord problems.

Toucher and Shertenlieb worked together in Atlanta before coming to Boston to work at rock station WBCN in 2006. When WBCN was shut down and The Sports Hub launched in August 2009, they took over mornings on the fledgling sports station and have had consistently excellent ratings.

