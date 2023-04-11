House unveils tax plan with $654 million in relief for taxpayers, in proposal that largely mirrors Gov. Healey plan

The House proposal would, among other things, boost tax credits for renters, families, and seniors. It would also overhaul estate and capital gains taxes, as well as tweak a 1986 tax cap law that caught lawmakers by surprise last year when it triggered $3 billion in refunds to taxpayers.

House leaders Tuesday unveiled a tax plan that would provide $654 million in tax relief in the next fiscal year, echoing much of what Governor Maura Healey pitched in her own nearly $1 billion tax plan earlier this year and setting up a potential debate with the Senate, which has not yet released its own tax plan.

The House plans to move quickly on its proposal: House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano told reporters Monday that the bill will go to the floor for a vote Thursday, following the Wednesday rollout of the House’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal.

Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House’s budget chief, said in a statement that their plan “will help thousands of residents keep more money in their pockets by providing much needed financial assistance.”

“This package will also help keep the Commonwealth an economically competitive work environment for both businesses and workers,” the Boston Democrat said.

Here are some highlights:

Child and dependent tax credit

The House’s proposal would combine two existing tax credits — child care and dependent care — to create one $600 credit per dependent, while eliminating the current cap.

Under current rules, residents can claim only one of the existing two credits, and only for up to two dependents.

The House says the tax credit would help more than 700,000 Massachusetts families. It’s an idea first pitched by Healey during her gubernatorial campaign, and she went on to include in the tax plan she introduced in February. The House, however, proposes phasing the new credit in over three years instead of offering the full $600 per dependent the first year.

Under the House plan, taxpayers could claim $310 per dependent in the next fiscal year, $455 the year after, $600 the year after that, and $614 per dependent by fiscal year 2027.

Estate tax

The House’s bill pitches raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million, , and would tax only the value of an estate that exceeds $2 million, and not the entire estate as the law currently requires.

Healey is also pushing to reshape Massachusetts estate tax. Her plan would eliminate the tax on estates valued at $3 million or less by offering a tax credit of up to $182,000.

Increased tax credits

The House’s proposal would double the tax credit for seniors who rent or own in Massachusetts from $1,200 to $2,400; increase the credit for renters from $3,000 to $4,000; and increase the earned income tax credit from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal credit.

Short-term capital gains

The House is seeking to cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains — profits on investments held for up to a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent in two years.

During the first year, short-term capital gains would be taxed at 8 percent, before ultimately reaching 5 percent during year two.

Healey’s capital gains plan is similar, but does not include the phased-in approach.

Business leaders have long lobbied for this change, though a bill that would do so fell flat last year in the Legislature after progressive groups and lawmakers criticized it as favoring the state’s wealthier residents.

Single-factor sales

The House’s proposal pitches a change to the formula for state corporate taxes, in an effort to “make Massachusetts more attractive to multi-state companies,” according to a press release.

Most businesses in Massachusetts are subject to a three-factor apportionment based on location, payroll, and receipts. The House proposal would establish a single sales factor apportionment in Massachusetts based solely on receipts.

Other changes

In addition to the proposed tax relief, the bill includes changes to Chapter 62F, a 40-year-old law that requires the state return excess revenue to taxpayers when the state’s revenues exceed the pre-determined cap. In 2022, the obscure law triggered nearly $3 billion in taxpayer refunds in 2022, causing economic development and tax relief packages to stalled at the end of the Legislature’s formal session last July.

The current law stipulates that any credit is applied on a “proportional basis,” meaning the more someone owed in income taxes, the higher the refund they’re due, meaning the state’s highest earners stand to be among those who benefit most.

The House proposes adjusting the credit so that all taxpayers receive an equal credit, and raising the cap that triggers the law.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com.