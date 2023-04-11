Two-alarm brush fire in Burlington spreads for more than an acre

Around 2:15 p.m., Burlington fire received a call reporting a brush fire near 13 Arboretum Way, the department said in a statement.

A two-alarm brush fire in Burlington Tuesday grew to over an acre, damaged cars and threatened residences amid a red flag warning for fire danger due to windy conditions, authorities said.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the fire approaching two buildings, the statement said, and knocked down several small mulch fires around the building.

The remaining brush fire grew to over an acre and pushed its way up a 70-foot hill, the statement said. The fire threatened the Beacon Village Apartments and two homes on Peach Orchard Road, the statement said.

Advertisement

Three vehicles parked in the area suffered damage from the heat, but firefighters were able to keep the vehicles from catching on fire, the statement said.

There were no reported injuries, the statement said.

Firefighters had to surround the fire to keep it contained, the statement said, and it took over three hours to completely extinguish the brush fire and cool down the hot spots.

Mutual aid was supplied at the scene by Billerica, Woburn, Reading and Wilmington, the statement said, while firefighters from Winchester and Stoneham covered Burlington stations during the fire.

Due to dry, windy weather, the National Weather Service declared a red flag warning on Tuesday, indicating critical fire weather conditions.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation, the statement said.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.