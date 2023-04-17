Photos: Minute Men reenact Battle of Lexington, first of American Revolutionary War

Hours before a wave of Boston Marathon runners took off at the race’s starting line in Hopkinton, thousands in Lexington were awake.

Before dawn Monday morning, crowds gathered on Lexington Common to commemorate 248 years since the first battle of the American Revolutionary War, reenacting a skirmish between colonial militia and British soldiers that resulted in the “shot heard ’round the world” and kickstarted a fierce seven-year war for independence from British rule across all 13 US colonies.

American militia lost the Battle of Lexington, but the reenactment serves as an annual celebration of American revolutionary soldiers on Patriots Day. The event is organized by the Lexington Minute Men, an independent military organization formed by the Massachusetts Governor’s Council in 1689. The Minute Men have sponsored the reenactment since 1971, only taking a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.