On sloppy day at Fenway, Angels hammer Brayan Bello, salvage one from Red Sox

In his much anticipated first start of the 2023 season, righthander Brayan Bello fell flat on Marathon Monday as the Red Sox lost to the Angels, 5-4.

After the start of the game was delayed one hour by rain, Bello — who gave up just one homer in 57⅓ innings as a rookie in 2022 — got taken deep for a three-run homer by former Red Sox Hunter Renfroe, part of a four-run first inning from which the hosts never recovered.

Another downpour that resulted in an 85-minute rain delay ended Bello’s day after 2⅔ innings, and also concluded the start of Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani at a time when the Angels led, 5-1.