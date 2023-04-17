On sloppy day at Fenway, Angels hammer Brayan Bello, salvage one from Red Sox

In his much anticipated first start of the 2023 season, righthander Brayan Bello fell flat on Marathon Monday as the Red Sox lost to the Angels, 5-4.
After the start of the game was delayed one hour by rain, Bello — who gave up just one homer in 57⅓ innings as a rookie in 2022 — got taken deep for a three-run homer by former Red Sox Hunter Renfroe, part of a four-run first inning from which the hosts never recovered.
Another downpour that resulted in an 85-minute rain delay ended Bello’s day after 2⅔ innings, and also concluded the start of Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani at a time when the Angels led, 5-1.
Advertisement
Kutter Crawford’s strong long relief effort (6⅓ shutout innings on one hit) bought time for the Red Sox to chip away at their deficit. But while they plated three runs, the last on a ninth-inning RBI single by Rafael Devers, the team went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine.
The loss in the finale of the four-game series ended the Red Sox’ three-game winning streak and dropped the team back below .500 at 8-9.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.