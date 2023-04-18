Providence-based developer proposes mixed-use building in Fox Point

The buildings that would need to be leveled — currently located at 251 and 269 Wickenden — are owned by Providence Living and were each built in 1985, according to city property records.

Fox Point Capital LLC, a subsidiary of Providence Realty Advisors and better known as Providence Living , is proposing a 62-residential unit property with three commercial units on the ground floors to be constructed at 269 Wickenden St.

PROVIDENCE — A local developer is planning to tear down two existing buildings on Wickenden Street to make way for a five-story mixed-use property.

The brick building at 251 Wickenden is home to law offices while Providence Living has their headquarters based at 269 Wickenden, along with a massage parlor, nail salon, and Gregory’s Optical, which opened in 1989.

A proposed property at 269 Wickenden St. in the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence would include balconies, residential units, and commercial space. Providence Architecture Co.

Dustin Dezube, owner of Providence Living, will seek approval from the Providence City Plan Commission on Tuesday to begin construction. He is also seeking a zoning variance for the proposed height; the property is zoned for four stories.

Dezube says the property will include 20 internal parking spots located in the basement, with access from an entrance on Brook Street, but parking is not required for this site under the city’s zoning rules. Plans for 12 bicycle spaces will be included in a later phase of the development process.

Of the 62 rental units, Dezube’s plans include a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Four one-bedroom apartments will be located on the first floor, with two of the commercial units. Sixteen units will be located on the second floor, 15 each on the second and third floors, and 12 apartments will be located on the fifth story.

The first floor of the proposed development by Providence Living at 269 Wickenden S., in Fox Point. Providence Architecture Co.

Some of the apartments will have their own balcony or access to deck space. The third commercial unit will be located in the basement, according to blueprints shared with the city.

Providence Living is in the middle of several other development projects throughout the city.

In the Jewelry District, Dezube purchased the building and adjacent parking lot that once held Club Karma for $1.6 million from Johnson & Wales University in September 2021. The lot, which has stood vacant since 2015, is expected to become a new mixed-use space with two retail storefronts on the first floor, and 19 residential units throughout. Dylan Conley, a municipal and land use attorney who represents Dezube, told the Globe last week that the company is finishing interior demolition before it begins construction.

In April 2022, Dezube unveiled plans to renovate the former Tockwotton Home at 180 George M. Cohan Blvd., a prominent 50,000-square-foot brick building, into 71 apartment units. At the time, he estimated construction costs to total $7.75 million.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.