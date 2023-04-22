Mass. woman sheltering in Sudan with her baby as violence rages for control of country

Trillian Clifford, of Ashland, and her daughter, Alma, have been hiding for more than a week in their apartment in the Soba region of the capital city of Khartoum, where Trillian is a teacher, according to her family.

A Massachusetts woman and her 18-month-old daughter are among potentially thousands of US citizens sheltering in place in Sudan as violence continues between military forces fighting for control of the country.

Trillian Clifford, of Ashland, and her daughter, Alma, have been hiding for more than a week in their apartment in the Soba region of the capital city of Khartoum, where Trillian is a teacher, according to her family.

“She was moved to a lower apartment today after air strikes occurred less than 1km from her home and she said all she can hear outside are machine guns,” Rebecca Winter, Clifford’s sister-in-law, wrote in an e-mail to the Globe on Friday. Winter could not be reached for an interview on Saturday.

US forces evacuated American embassy personnel in Sudan in response to an order issued by President Biden on Saturday, according to the Associated Press, but the White House has said there is no plan for a broader evacuation of US citizens trapped in the country.

There are an estimated 16,000 US citizens registered with the embassy as being in Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country, but that figure may be inaccurate, as there is no requirement for Americans to register or notify the embassy if they leave the country, according to the State Department.

“They need to be evacuated, especially from Khartoum where the fighting is heightened,” Winter said.

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US citizens in Sudan must “make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances.”

“Americans should have no expectation of a US government-coordinated evacuation at this time,” Kirby said. “And we expect that that’s going to remain the case.”

Clifford and her daughter have been without electricity for several days and are running low on food and water, said Winter, who lives in Acton with her husband and Clifford’s mother.

“She is currently reverse-weaning her baby so her baby can stay hydrated,” Winter wrote. “There has been no humanitarian aid due to the ongoing fighting.”

Gunfire and bombings continued Saturday between the Sudanese army, under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, despite an agreement Friday for a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The warring factions had failed to observe two earlier ceasefires since the fighting broke out April 15.

The US military’s evacuation of embassy staffers, including diplomats and their families, on Sunday morning in Sudan was believed to apply to about 70 Americans, with US forces flying them from the embassy to an unspecified location.

