Masataka Yoshida homers twice in nine-run eighth to emphatically hand Red Sox series in Milwaukee

The Sox started with solo homers by Justin Turner and Yoshida to take the lead. When they came up again, Turner drew a bases-loaded walk, then Yoshida sent a blast for his first major league grand slam.

Masataka Yoshida homered twice in the inning, part of a nine-run outburst as the Sox rolled to a 12-5 victory.

MILWAUKEE — Down by one in the eighth inning on Sunday, the Red Sox were hoping to scratch out a run to hang in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. They did just that, and didn’t stop.

As Yoshida’s slam soared into the right-field seats, many in the crowd of 26,939 at American Family Field hustled for the exits. The Sox sent 12 players to the plate against Brewers relievers Matt Bush and Javy Guerra.

Yoshida, who was 2 for 4 with six RBIs, is the first Sox player with two home runs in the same inning since David Ortiz against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Aug., 12, 2008. Yoshida was hitting .167 with a .560 OPS through his first 13 games, not entirely unexpected in his first season in the United States. He is 7 of 17 with nine RBIs in four games since.

It was the third consecutive series victory for the 12-11 Sox, something they hadn’t done since last June. They have won seven of 10 overall.

Yoshida had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Sox made it 3-0 in the second as Alex Verdugo drew a bases-loaded walk and Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly.

Sox starter Brayan Bello allowed only two hits the first four innings, the second a solo homer by Brian Anderson in the fourth. He took a 3-1 lead into the fifth and appeared in control, having thrown only 62 pitches.

The game got away from him quickly. Joey Wiemer led off with a double and was bunted to third by No. 9 hitter Blake Perkins. That paid off when Christian Yelich grounded a single to right field.

Jesse Winker, who was 0 for 9 in the series, grounded a ball to the right side that Triston Casas couldn’t handle. What was ruled a single sent Yelich to third, and Willy Adames tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center.

Richard Bleier replaced Bello and struck out Red Sox killer Rowdy Tellez to end the inning. Bleier pitched a scoreless sixth thanks to a sharp 5-4-3 double play started by Rafael Devers.

The Sox then turned to one of their low-leverage relievers, Kaleb Ort, for the seventh. Ort walked Wiemer on four pitches, then failed to pay attention as he stole second. Perkins provided another sacrifice to put the go-ahead run at third. After another walk, Ort threw a wayward slider for a wild pitch that sent Wiemer home and the Brewers had a 4-3 lead.

It was a letdown inning for the Sox, but it didn’t last.

Bush faced five hitters and four reached. Guerra, a former Red Sox minor league infielder, was even worse; Connor Wong had a two-run single before Turner walked and Yoshida homered again.

