‘What the [expletive] is that?’ Video goes viral after Taylor Swift concert lights are confused for UFOs.

But for a moment on April 15, the spectacle had a group of friends convinced that extraterrestrials were about to land in the Sunshine State. A video capturing the bright light drifting across the clouds, and the shocked shouts asking if it was a UFO, has gone viral on TikTok, racking up more than a million views.

Don’t blame alien invaders for the glowing orbs that danced across the night sky in Florida earlier this month. Those rays of light were all just part of Taylor Swift’s performance in front of a sold-out crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

They shriek and gasp in surprise. They express their awe with expletive-laced exclamations like “What the [expletive] is that?” and “Holy [expletive].” They declare that the unknown source of light is aliens and joke that some of them will be abducted. At one point, Swift’s name is floated but quickly dismissed.

Turns out, the eye-catching gleam was part of the light show while Swift sang “Don’t Blame Me” during her “Eras Tour” concerts in Tampa. But Tabatha Pankop, 35, and her friends were so stunned by the lights that the realtor, who typically uploads videos related to her work, decided to post a clip on TikTok.

She was astonished by how it exploded online.

“Honestly, we thought it was an alien, but we kind of have come to the conclusion that it was Taylor Swift,” Pankop said. She’d initially thought performers were not allowed to have lights that bright due to the stadium’s proximity to an air force base. “I did not expect it go viral.”

A flood of comments also followed, many of them appearing to come from Swifties who quipped the singer was “opening the gates of heaven.” Others played along, saying it was aliens “learning how to parallel park.”

Soon enough, a commenter notified Pankop that the lights were part of Swift’s performance, and she realized it wasn’t a close encounter.

Although Pankop wasn’t looking to achieve social media fame, she’s hoping the video might boost her real estate business. Perhaps even Swift — who has built a real estate empire worth north of $150 million, according to the Wall Street Journal — might stumble across the clip and be convinced to buy a property in Tampa with her, Pankop mused.

“I’d be happy to help her find a house on the beach,” she said. “I like her music.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.