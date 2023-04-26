Years of breathalyzer results cannot be used in drunk-driving prosecutions, SJC rules

The exclusion stems from “government misconduct” by officials at the State Police Office of Alcohol Testing, stated the ruling, written by Justice Frank M. Gaziano.

In a 46-page ruling , the Supreme Judicial Court said that any breath test conducted between June 1, 2011 and April 18, 2019 using an Alcotest 9510 device “must be excluded in any pending or future prosecutions.”

The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that alcohol readings taken in Massachusetts between June 2011 and April 2019 with a type of breathalyzer machine that sometimes malfunctioned cannot be used in drunk-driving prosecutions, a pivotal development in a protracted legal saga that has thrown more than 27,000 OUI convictions into question.

In 2017, investigators found that a state crime lab office withheld exculpatory evidence from defense lawyers in thousands of drunk-driving cases in a lawsuit challenging the reliability of breathalyzer test results.

Affected defendants “may proceed in motions to withdraw their guilty pleas, and motions for new trials, without having to establish egregious government misconduct in each case,” Gaziano wrote.

A lower court judge had previously ordered the alcohol testing office to turn over worksheets that were used to certify the breathalyzers worked properly to defendants challenging their OUI convictions based on potential accuracy issues with the machines, according to the SJC decision.

Of the nearly 2,000 worksheets the testing office provided, only 11 indicated a “failed calibration” of the device, Gaziano wrote. But the office “intentionally withheld an additional 432 worksheets that reported failures in the annual calibration process” without telling prosecutors, defense lawyers, or the judge in the case.

That misconduct “resulted in the violation of the right to due process for approximately 27,000 defendants” who can seek new trials, the court ruled. The test results “are excluded from use at any subsequent trial.”

David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said the agency is reviewing the decision.

“The Office of Alcohol Testing in recent years has implemented significant operational improvements to ensure that breathalyzer certification, case management, discovery processes and employee training are in accordance with all applicable laws and established forensic best practices,” Procopio said in a statement. “It is important to note that the OAT operating procedures described in today’s decision predate those numerous and substantial reforms.”

Gaziano said the court did not order “the dismissal with prejudice of all OUI cases within the relevant time period,” as it had with thousands of defendants in drug cases tainted by the misconduct of two former state chemists.

“OUI prosecutions inherently are different from prosecutions for drug offenses,” he wrote, since the government has “a number of different avenues by which to pursue an OUI prosecution beyond establishing the level of alcohol in a defendant’s blood,” such as field sobriety tests, police observations, and statements by drivers.

Still, Mary Kate DePamphilis, program director for the state chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said the court’s ruling was disappointing.

“MADD is disappointed to learn that thousands of drunk driving cases will [potentially] be thrown out at a time when drunk driving deaths on U.S. roads are increasing at historic levels,” DePamphilis said. “Drunk driving kills someone every 39 minutes, leaving families and communities shattered by a violent, 100 percent preventable crime.”

In 2020, letters were sent to roughly 27,000 defendants whose OUI convictions were affected by the testing office’s misconduct, informing them they can seek relief, the ruling stated.

“Requiring tens of thousands of defendants to bear the cost of proving that OAT’s conduct was egregiously impermissible would be antithetical to our responsibility to ensure the efficient administration of justice,” Gaziano wrote.

The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which oversees the testing office, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In its scathing 2017 report, the public safety office “identified a history of intentional withholding of exculpatory evidence by [the testing office], blatant disregard of court orders, and other misconduct,” the ruling said.

Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state public defender agency, praised the court’s ruling.

“Today’s decision is a victory for the thousands of people who have been living with tainted convictions and for those who believe the government should be accountable for its actions,” Benedetti said. “Once again, the Supreme Judicial Court has been forced to tackle a scandal raising serious doubts about the reliability of forensic evidence and the government’s failure to disclose invaluable, exculpatory evidence to defendants.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Ivy Scott of the Globe Staff contributed

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.