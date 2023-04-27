‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ A classic novel becomes a must-see film.

As was Blume’s wont, she wrote respectfully and honestly about the things young folks go through. “Margaret” dealt with middle-school crushes, menstruation, and religious uncertainty. Blume’s books were often the subject of controversy, making them catnip for most kids. I made it my business to get my hands on every single one of them.

I read Judy Blume’s beloved novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” when I was in the sixth grade. In fact, we were assigned a book report on it, and I picked up my copy at my public school’s book fair.

Thankfully, I was in sixth grade the year before Ronald Reagan was elected, ushering in the current flavor of book-banning and censorship nonsense. And I’m even more thankful that I lived in New Jersey, a somewhat sane state and the setting of writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig’s superb adaptation of Blume’s classic. Her version takes place in 1970, the same year “Margaret” was published. I’m sure the film’s frankness will ruffle some feathers.

Anchoring this movie is a brilliant, lived-in performance by Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, Blume’s 11-year-old protagonist. Though she’s not religious — her Christian and Jewish parents have left her choice of faith up to her once she’s grown — Margaret regularly talks to God. She opens these chats with, “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.” The earnestness in Fortson’s voice sells the line every time.

Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Benny Safdie in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

One of the things Margaret asks of God is to keep her family from leaving her beloved New York City. The Simons, Herb (Benny Safdie) and Barbara (Rachel McAdams), are relocating due to Herb’s promotion; they’re heading across the river to the vast wasteland that gave the world Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep, and yours truly.

Margaret’s grandmother, Sylvia (a hilarious Kathy Bates), is even more anguished by the move. She guilt trips her son, lamenting that she’ll never see her granddaughter again. According to Sylvia, New Jersey has “those Mafia diners where they shoot each other!” You know my state well, grandma!

Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

Once settled in her new home, Margaret has more things to discuss with God. Topics include boys, busts, bras, first kisses, and that pubescent rite of passage for girls, getting one’s period. Craig’s script follows Blume’s blueprint of broaching these subjects in a manner that’s completely devoid of shame. That’s not to say there’s no awkwardness; it’s handled by supplementing the potential cringe factor with disarming sweetness and humor.

Margaret becomes the fourth member of a secret school club run by her sixth-grade classmate, Nancy (Elle Graham). “I live in the bigger house down the block,” Nancy announces when introducing herself. Her club also includes Gretchen (Katherine Kupferer) and Janie (Amari Price).

Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, Amari Price as Janie Loomis, Elle Graham as Nancy Wheeler, and Katherine Kupferer as Gretchen Potter in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

With these friends, Margaret learns about camaraderie, but also about the nature of mean girls. One of Nancy’s targets is fellow classmate Laura (Isol Young). Laura is bigger and more physically matured than her classmates, which makes her the subject of ridicule and rumor. The film not only fleshes Laura out as a supporting character, it gives credence to her feelings of isolation.

Laura, and a clandestinely obtained Playboy magazine, provide the catalyst for the book’s most famous line and exercise routine, gleefully rendered here by Nancy’s club. Pushing their upper bodies forward, the girls chant “we must, we must, we must increase our bust!”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” gets an astonishing number of things right about growing up, to the point where you feel it has hacked into your childhood memories and feelings. For example, when Margaret first lays eyes on her crush, Moose (Aidan Wojtak-Hissong), the camera focuses on the peach fuzz sprouting from his armpit, as if this were the epitome of manhood (and to Margaret, it probably is).

Most importantly, the film makes us feel the longing for the bodily developments and the pubescent rituals its characters don’t yet fully understand but greatly desire. As a guy, I didn’t go through the physical changes Margaret does, but I could easily swap in my own embarrassing situations, ones that generated the same emotional responses the characters felt.

As the parents, McAdams and Safdie get their own subplots, which include some uncomfortable battles about religion. McAdams’s main thread, involving a pushy PTA leader and Barbara’s own artistic dreams, is a bit of a drag. However, her scenes with Fortson are wonderful, touching, and funny.

As the only other adult of note, Echo Kellum brings warmth as Mr. Benedict, the teacher who assigns Margaret a term paper about her heavenly chat partner.

The 1970 timeframe allows the filmmakers to needle drop several classic songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” — none of which felt extraneous. Additionally, the striped and plaid costumes are perfect for the era, and the set design captures the hideous pastel color scheme that continues to curse New Jersey suburbia.

Kathy Bates in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

Craig has made a completely satisfying crowd pleaser full of first-rate performances. At my screening, women were talking back to the screen, advising Margaret as if she were one of their own, or better yet, as if she were a reflection of their younger selves. Though the story is centered around the experiences of an 11-year-old girl, there are scenes and situations that will speak to everyone.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” is a cinematic blessing. Go see it, and take your preteen kids. Yes, even the boys.

★★★1/2

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. Based on the book by Judy Blume. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates, Elle Graham, Katherine Kupferer, Amari Price, Isol Young, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Echo Kellum. 105 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Coolidge Corner, suburbs. Rated PG-13 (periodic frankness)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.