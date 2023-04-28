Game 27: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at home Friday to open a three-game series with the Guardians after they finally had a day off following a stretch of 19 games in 19 days. They will not play for more than 10 consecutive days again until Aug. 15, when they play 16 in a row.

The Cleveland bats have been quiet of late, with just 15 runs in the last six games.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for tonight’s opener, which will air on NESN+ because the Bruins’ Game 6 playoff matchup at Florida is on NESN.