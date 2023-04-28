Game 27: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at home Friday to open a three-game series with the Guardians after they finally had a day off following a stretch of 19 games in 19 days. They will not play for more than 10 consecutive days again until Aug. 15, when they play 16 in a row.
The Cleveland bats have been quiet of late, with just 15 runs in the last six games.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for tonight’s opener, which will air on NESN+ because the Bruins’ Game 6 playoff matchup at Florida is on NESN.
Lineups
GUARDIANS (12-13): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Shane Bieber (1-1, 3.23 ERA)
RED SOX (13-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-1, 4.58 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Pivetta: Josh Bell 0-2, Andrés Giménez 3-5, Oscar Gonzalez 0-3, Steven Kwan 2-7, Josh Naylor 1-5, José Ramírez 2-6, Amed Rosario 6-18, Myles Straw 3-7, Mike Zunino 0-4
Red Sox vs. Bieber: Rafael Devers 3-11, Jarren Duran 2-3, Reese McGuire 0-6, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Raimel Tapia 3-5, Justin Turner 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Stat of the day: Pivetta is one of only 12 pitchers to make at least 67 starts since the beginning of 2021.
Notes: The Sox won Pivetta’s first two career starts against Cleveland last season, with the righty allowing only three earned runs in 12⅔ innings combined. He has thrown at least five innings in three of his first four starts this season, including last Friday when he allowed three earned runs in 5⅔ innings at Milwaukee. … 18 of the Sox’ 25 games have been decided by three runs or fewer (9-9). The only team with more such games is the Guardians (19). … Bieber is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox. Through five starts this season, Bieber has worked at least six innings in all but the last one.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.