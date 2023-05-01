Driver convicted of murder for running down man with his truck in 2021 racist attack in Belmont

BELMONT -- A white driver was convicted of second-degree murder and civil rights violations Monday for running down a Black and Latino man with his pickup truck in Belmont during a racially motivated attack two years ago.
After a three-week trial and four days of deliberations, a Middlesex Superior Court jury found Dean Kapsalis guilty of all charges related to the January 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed Henry Tapia, a 34-year-old father of three, according to the court docket.
Prosecutors say the two motorists were arguing on Upland Road as Tapia stood outside his own car, when Kapsalis used a racial slur and deliberately ran over Tapia with his truck.
Advertisement
Jurors convicted Kapsalis of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon [the truck] and leaving the scene of an accident.
Judge David Deakin scheduled a June 27 sentencing date for Kapsalis, who faces life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years for the murder charge.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.