Driver convicted of murder for running down man with his truck in 2021 racist attack in Belmont

BELMONT -- A white driver was convicted of second-degree murder and civil rights violations Monday for running down a Black and Latino man with his pickup truck in Belmont during a racially motivated attack two years ago.

After a three-week trial and four days of deliberations, a Middlesex Superior Court jury found Dean Kapsalis guilty of all charges related to the January 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed Henry Tapia, a 34-year-old father of three, according to the court docket.

Prosecutors say the two motorists were arguing on Upland Road as Tapia stood outside his own car, when Kapsalis used a racial slur and deliberately ran over Tapia with his truck.