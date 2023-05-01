fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver convicted of murder for running down man with his truck in 2021 racist attack in Belmont

By Tonya Alanez and Shelley Murphy Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, was convicted of second-degree murder and civil rights violations Monday for running down a Black and Latino man with his pickup truck in Belmont during a racially motivated attack two years ago.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

BELMONT -- A white driver was convicted of second-degree murder and civil rights violations Monday for running down a Black and Latino man with his pickup truck in Belmont during a racially motivated attack two years ago.

After a three-week trial and four days of deliberations, a Middlesex Superior Court jury found Dean Kapsalis guilty of all charges related to the January 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed Henry Tapia, a 34-year-old father of three, according to the court docket.

Prosecutors say the two motorists were arguing on Upland Road as Tapia stood outside his own car, when Kapsalis used a racial slur and deliberately ran over Tapia with his truck.

Jurors convicted Kapsalis of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon [the truck] and leaving the scene of an accident.

Judge David Deakin scheduled a June 27 sentencing date for Kapsalis, who faces life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years for the murder charge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


