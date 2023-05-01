Health could be at risk for mother of newborn found dead at Rochester recycling facility

Authorities on Monday said they are concerned for the well-being of the mother of a newborn girl who was found dead in a Rochester recycling facility last week, and renewed a call to the public for any information about the child or her family.
State Police said the girl’s mother or father may live on or have recently visited Martha’s Vineyard or may have connections to the island.
“The investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement.
Advertisement
Workers at Zero Waste Solutions on Cranberry Highway found the remains Thursday, the statement said. The body was among trash that investigators believe was originally collected on Martha’s Vineyard and later shipped to the facility in Rochester for disposal, the statement said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun to autopsy the baby’s remains. State Police said it planned to withhold details about the postmortem examination for the time being n.
Anyone with information about the child’s identity or those of her parents can call Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.