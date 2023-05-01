Health could be at risk for mother of newborn found dead at Rochester recycling facility

Authorities on Monday said they are concerned for the well-being of the mother of a newborn girl who was found dead in a Rochester recycling facility last week, and renewed a call to the public for any information about the child or her family.

State Police said the girl’s mother or father may live on or have recently visited Martha’s Vineyard or may have connections to the island.

“The investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement.