Lindsay Clancy transferred to Tewksbury State Hospital, according to court records and her attorney

She was found in the back yard by her husband, Patrick. Patrick Clancy then found the couple’s children in the basement where the older children were pronounced dead. Callan was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital where he was kept on life support and pronounced dead a few days later.

The 32-year-old Clancy is charged with strangling her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 7-month old son Callan in the basement, then cutting her wrists and neck before jumping out of a second floor window of the family’s Summer Street home in Duxbury on Jan. 24.

Lindsay M. Clancy, the Duxbury woman who allegedly killed her three young children in the family’s home and then tried to end her own life, is now a patient at the Tewksbury State Hospital, where doctors believe she is need of extended mental health care, according to court records, her lawyer, and prosecutors.

Advertisement

Lindsay Clancy was lying in a bed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital when she was pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges on Feb. 7, and her defense attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, said then that she was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of jumping out of the second floor window.

Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in February via Zoom from the Boston hospital where she was recovering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries she sustained after jumping from the second floor of her family’s Duxbury home on Jan. 24. (Plymouth District Court) Plymouth District Court

According to court records, Clancy was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital by March 23, and has since been sent to Tewksbury State Hospital.

Doctors at the Department of Mental Health hospital last week indicated they were conducting a mental health evaluation of Clancy at the Tewksbury facility and that they wanted more time to assess her, according to Plymouth District Court records.

A hearing was to be held at Lowell District Court, but it was not clear Monday whether the DMH-requested hearing has already been held. The next court date for the Plymouth courthouse, where Clancy faces three counts of first degree murder, was delayed until July 25, suggesting the hearing has already been held, records show.

Advertisement

Reddington confirmed his client was at the DMH hospital in Tewksbury on Monday, but he was not immediately available for a more detailed conversation.

He has previously said Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression/psychosis and had been improperly prescribed multiple medications for anxiety mood disorder and psychosis and should be in a hospital.

But Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office contends Clancy should be in jail awaiting trial. They allege she carefully plotted to kill her children and had choreographed the family’s schedule so Patrick Clancy was sent to Plymouth restaurant for take-out food to ensure she had sufficient time alone to kill the children.

Stephen J. Weymouth, a veteran Boston criminal defense lawyer who is not part of the Clancy case, said the time Clancy spends at the DMH hospital could develop significant evidence for the murder trial, particularly since Reddington has signaled he may use an insanity defense.

“The doctors at the hospital could very well conclude that what was going on in her life after the birth of her last child — before this horrible incident happened — that the medication she was taking, how they might have worked in conjunction with each other, completely clouded her vision, her judgment, her ability to tell the difference between right and wrong,’' Weymouth said.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.