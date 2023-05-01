Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

The Orillia, Ontario, native rose to fame in the early 1960s after a move to Toronto opened doors in the thriving Yorkville music scene, and he hooked him up with fellow folk musician Ian and Sylvia Tyson. They became great admirers of his work and covered two of his tracks.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available.

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter whose hits include “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Early Morning Rain,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died on Monday. a representative of his family said. He was 84.

His 1965 debut album “Lightfoot!” ushered in a new folk voice and by the turn of the decade he eased rather effortlessly into the pop scene, making his first appearance on the Billboard chart with 1971’s “If You Could Read My Mind.”

Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, dozens of artists have covered his work, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction, and Sarah McLachlan.

Mr. Lightfoot, circa 1974. Michael Ochs Archives

Most of his songs are deeply autobiographical with lyrics that probe his own experiences in a frank manner and explore issues surrounding the Canadian national identity.

“I simply write the songs about where I am and where I’m from,” he once said. “I take situations and write poems about them.”

Mr. Lightfoot’s popularity peaked in the mid-1970s when both his single and album “Sundown” topped Billboard — his first and only time doing so.

His epic retelling of one of the greatest ship disasters of the 20th century, “The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald,” was released in 1976. The song told the story, in alternately plaintive and apocalyptic terms, of the ship that went down, taking all of its crew of 29 with it, on Lake Superior “in the gales of November” the previous year.

“They might have split up or they might have capsized/ They may have broke deep and took water/ And all that remains is the faces and the names/ Of the wives and the sons and the daughters,” went the lyrics.

While Mr. Lightfoot’s parents recognized his musical talents early on, he didn’t set out to become a renowned balladeer.

He began singing in his church choir and dreamed of becoming a jazz musician. At age 13, the soprano won a talent contest at the Kiwanis Music Festival, held at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

“I remember the thrill of being in front of the crowd,” Mr. Lightfoot said in a 2018 interview. “It was a stepping stone for me...”

The appeal of those early days stuck and in high school, his barbershop quartet, The Collegiate Four, won a CBC talent competition. He strummed his first guitar in 1956 and began to dabble in songwriting in the months that followed. Perhaps distracted by his taste for music, he flunked algebra the first time. After taking the class again, he graduated in 1957.

By then, Mr. Lightfoot had already penned his first serious composition — “The Hula Hoop Song,” inspired by the popular kids’ toy that was sweeping the culture. Attempts to sell the song went nowhere so at 18, he headed to the United States to study music for a year. The trip was funded in part by money saved from a job delivering linens to resorts around his hometown.

Life in Hollywood wasn’t a good fit, however, and it wasn’t long before he returned to Canada. He pledged to move to Toronto to pursue his musical ambitions, taking any job available, including a position at a bank before landing a gig as a square dancer on CBC’s “Country Hoedown.”

His first gig was at Fran’s Restaurant, a downtown family-owned diner that warmed to his folk sensibilities. It was there he met fellow musician Ronnie Hawkins.

The singer was living with a few buddies in a condemned building in Yorkville, then a bohemian area where future stars including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell would learn their trade at smoke-filled clubs.

Mr. Lightfoot made his popular radio debut with the single “(Remember Me) I’m the One” in 1962, which led to a number of hit songs and partnerships with other local musicians. When he started playing the Mariposa Folk Festival in his hometown of Orillia that same year, Mr. Lightfoot forged a relationship that made him the festival’s most loyal returning performer.

By 1964, he was garnering positive word-of-mouth around town and audiences were starting to gather in growing numbers. By the next year, Mr. Lightfoot’s song “I’m Not Sayin’” was a hit in Canada, which helped spread his name in the United States.

A couple of covers by other artists didn’t hurt either. Marty Robbins’ 1965 recording of “Ribbon of Darkness” reached No. 1 on US country charts, while Peter, Paul and Mary took Mr. Lightfoot’s composition, “For Lovin’ Me,” into the US Top 30. The song, which Dylan once said he wished he’d recorded, has since been covered by hundreds of other musicians.

That summer, Mr. Lightfoot performed at the Newport Folk Festival, the same year Dylan rattled audiences when he shed his folkie persona by playing an electric guitar.

As the folk music boom came to an end in the late 1960s, Mr. Lightfoot was already making his transition to pop music with ease.

During his career, he collected 12 Juno Awards, including one in 1970 when it was called the Gold Leaf.

In 1986, he was inducted into the Canadian Recording Industry Hall of Fame, now the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He received the Governor General’s award in 1997 and was ushered into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2001.

Although his songs would rarely break the charts in the final decades of his career, he built a reputation as one of the stalwart road musicians, in spite of various health challenges. Last month, he had canceled his upcoming US and Canadian tour, citing unspecified health issues.

According to Billboard, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. He was nominated for four Grammys but never won.