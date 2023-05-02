Andrew Benintendi saves a home run early and finishes with walkoff single in 10th for White Sox

Eloy Jiménez homered and Michael Kopech pitched six effective innings as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a 10-game losing streak. Kopech got some help from Benintendi, who made a leaping grab in left on Correa’s drive in the first.

Hanser Alberto opened the 10th on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus’s sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop, Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

Andrew Benintendi robbed Carlos Correa of a homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, sending the White Sox over the Twins, 3-2, at Chicago on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Lambert (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win, which came hours after the White Sox made 11 roster moves.

Minnesota wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings. Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly.

The AL Central-leading Twins had won six of eight.

Ryan allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.37. The righthander is 8-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 70 K’s in 62 innings over 10 starts dating to last season.

Rays top Pirates in battle of best

Harold Ramírez homered and drove in two runs to lead the Rays over the Pirates, 4-1, at St. Petersburg, Fla., in a matchup of teams with the top two records in the major leagues.

Ramírez drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single in the fourth and boosted the lead to 4-1 with a solo homer in the sixth against Roansy Contreras (3-2). The Rays, who drew just 10,325 to Tropicana Field, lead the big leagues with 62 home runs and have outscored opponents 199-93.

Tampa Bay is the 15th team since 1901 to win at least 24 of its first 30 games and the first since the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs started 24-6.

Pittsburgh (20-10), in first place at the end of April for the first time since 1992, lost back-to-back games for the first time since the last two games of opening series at Cincinnati. The Pirates lost for the third time in the last 13 games.

Pittsburgh went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position; Tampa Bay was 2 of 11 chances.

Elder outduels Alcantara

Bryce Elder (3-0) outpitched NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (1-3) by throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and the Braves beat the Marlins, 6-0, at Miami.

Ozzie Albies homered and doubled, and Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled, drove in a run and stole his NL-leading 14th base for the Braves. Acuña played a day after sustaining a bruised left shoulder when he was plunked by a fastball.

Elder struck out six and induced 10 groundouts in his longest start of the season.

Verlander, Scherzer to return

Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound, perhaps fittingly in Detroit against a team they helped have its last run of success.

Verlander, 40, is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the righthander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017.

Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed because of a back injury.

Scherzer, 38, (2-1, 3.72 ERA) is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy.

The series-opening game Tuesday night was postponed because of rain, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Harper returns for Phillies

Bryce Harper has always enjoyed playing at Dodger Stadium. His game for the Phillies might top them all.

Harper was activated off the injured list and was in the lineup, batting third as designated hitter when the Phillies took on the Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series.

Reeling Astros lose García

Houston starter Luis García was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the second Astros starter to be put on the list this week.

García left Monday night’s game against the Giants after eight pitches with right elbow discomfort.

His injury came on the same day that fellow righthander Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder after being injured Sunday night.

Rockies’ Márquez needs surgery

Rockies righthander Germán Márquez will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the pitcher said. Márquez left last Wednesday’s start at Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left an outing with right forearm tightness . . . The Giants released former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez. Sánchez, who signed a minor league deal in March, had a May 1 opt-out clause in his contract.