Writers Guild plans to picket BU graduation on May 21; protest Hollywood exec’s commencement speech

The commencement festivities are slated for May 21 at 1 p.m.

Jason Gordon, director of communications for the Writers Guild of America, East, confirmed Thursday that a protest was planned.

The Writers Guild of America, whose members are on strike, plans to set up a picket line at the Boston University commencement, where David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will be the speaker, a spokesman said.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, or WGA, stopped working last week, in the first Hollywood strike in 15 years. Writers are protesting for better pay and job security, among other demands.

Critics argue Zaslav, who claimed almost $250 million in “excess pay” in 2022, epitomizes Hollywood’s vast pay disparity between writers and executives.

Gordon told the Globe in a statement last week after the announcement of Zaslav as the speaker that the university “should not give voice to someone who wants to destroy their students’ ability to build a career in the film and television industry.” He also said, “The University should expect students, Writers Guild members, as well as other unions and community groups to picket Zaslav’s commencement address.”

BU spokesman Colin Riley said Thursday that the university had no comment and there was no change in plans for the commencement.

Globe correspondent Sonel Cutler contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.