Photos: Somerville PorchFest returns with live performances, lots of dancing

Somerville was hopping with dancing in the street to the sounds of live music during Somerville PorchFest on Saturday.

More than 200 musical acts were expected to perform from porches and yards during the event that started in 2011, according to its website. Attendees could be seen marching along in conga lines and contra dancing during the outdoor performances.

Here are some scenes from this year’s Somerville PorchFest.