Photos: Somerville PorchFest returns with live performances, lots of dancing

S omerville was hopping with dancing in the street to the sounds of live music during Somerville PorchFest on Saturday. More than 200 musical acts were expected to perform from porches and yards during the event that started in 2011, according to its website. Attendees could be seen marching along in conga lines and contra dancing during the outdoor performances. Here are some scenes from this year’s Somerville PorchFest. Hava Horowitz, lead singer for Sidebody, performs during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday Erin Clark/Globe Staff People dance along to pop punk band Island of Alaska during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff People dance along with the band Kingfisher, a folk and contra dance group, during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff This year, more than 200 musical acts will perform on porches, stoops, and front yards all over town. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Pop punk band Island of Alaska performs during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff From left: Brett Fenstermacher, Allison Olinsky, and Emma Reichheld dance along with funk band Lunatic Neighbor during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff People form a conga line while listening to the funk band Lunatic Neighbor during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff People form a conga line while listening to the funk band Lunatic Neighbor during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Cobi Chiang, 3, dances along with her father’s band Lunatic Neighbor during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Funk band Lunatic Neighbor performs during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Camila Velez walks around Somerville with her dog Annie perched on her shoulders while attending PorchFest on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Amy and Nick DiLello listen to their son’s band Otis Shanty from the back of their car during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff People listen to Midnight Magic perform from a second-floor balcony during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Beyond the Shadows performs during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Hundreds of people fill the streets during PorchFest in Somerville on Saturday. PorchFest began in 2011 and has been growing rapidly ever since. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
