Conn. man is 8th person convicted in Providence clubgoer’s 2019 killing

PROVIDENCE — An eighth person has been convicted in connection with the stabbing death of a North Providence man who was attacked in a pharmacy parking lot after leaving a Federal Hill nightclub, prosecutors said Monday.

Jaquontee Reels Felder, 28, of Ledyard, Conn., was sentenced in Providence Superior Court to serve 27 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of Stephen Cabral, according to the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Cabral, 28, left the nightclub at about 2 a.m. and was attacked by eight men in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens pharmacy, prosecutors said. The other men had also been in the club.