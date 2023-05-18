R.I. Senate poised to pass abortion coverage bill

Governor Daniel J. McKee is poised to sign the bill into law at 6 p.m. The Cumberland Democrat proposed a state budget that includes $592,000 for Medicaid abortion coverage, and $29,500 for state employee abortion coverage.

The Senate on Thursday is expected to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would allow state employees and Medicaid recipients to receive health insurance coverage for all abortions. The House voted 49 to 24 for the legislation on April 27, and it is expected to take up the Senate version for immediate consideration on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Legislation expanding abortion coverage in Rhode Island to Medicaid recipients and state employees is expected to become law on Thursday.

“It’s a long time coming,” Senator Bridget Valverde, the North Kingstown Democrat who introduced the Senate bill, said Thursday morning. “More than ever, people are aware of the importance of having access — real access, without financial barriers — to the full range of reproductive care, which includes abortion.”

She said state employees have not had abortion coverage in their health insurance since 1981, and Medicaid recipients have not had abortion coverage since the federal Hyde Amendment passed in 1976. If her bill becomes law, Rhode Island will join 16 other states the use state funds for abortion services. Federal funds still won’t be used for most abortions because of the Hyde Amendment, which allows funding for abortions in cases of rape, incest, or to save a pregnant person’s life.

The Rhode Island State Right to Life Committee is urging people to contact senators to oppose the legislation. “Please take a moment now to email your state senator with a brief and respectful message that you do not want your tax dollars paying for abortions,” the group said.

The committee provided a template for a message that says “Abortion is not health care because killing is not healing. I do not want my tax dollars used for the killing of preborn babies.”

On Thursday morning, the Womxn Project issued a statement praising Valverde and the 20 other senators who signed on to co-sponsor the legislation. “We are thrilled to hear the rumors that Governor McKee is ready to sign this bill into law tonight,” the group said. “It is long overdue.”

Abortion access was out of reach for many people even before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the Womxn Project said.

“Medicaid plays an essential role in providing health care coverage for people who experience elevated rates of poverty, under- and unemployment, and gaps in insurance coverage,” the group said. “Bans on abortion coverage compound the barriers to care many people already face due to systemic discrimination and economic insecurity. This policy disproportionately impacts Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), people working to make ends meet, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and young people.”

