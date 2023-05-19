Revolution defender DeJuan Jones named to US men’s national team preliminary roster for Nations League games

DeJuan Jones could be on the US men’s national team for a June 15 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal matchup against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Revolution’s fifth-year defender was named to the preliminary roster, with the final roster to be determined on Monday. The US will either play in a third-place game or the Nations League final June 18.

Jones made his international debut in January with a 26-minute performance in a 2-1 loss to Serbia, then started and played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Columbia three days later.