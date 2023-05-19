Revolution defender DeJuan Jones named to US men’s national team preliminary roster for Nations League games

DeJuan Jones could be on the US men’s national team for a June 15 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal matchup against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Revolution’s fifth-year defender was named to the preliminary roster, with the final roster to be determined on Monday. The US will either play in a third-place game or the Nations League final June 18.
Jones made his international debut in January with a 26-minute performance in a 2-1 loss to Serbia, then started and played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Columbia three days later.
The Revolution is off to a 7-2-3 start with Jones logging a goal and an assist over his last two outings. His three assists this season is tied for third among MLS defenders.
New England takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park.